Advertisement

Three youths arrested in connection with Topeka mall fire

Topeka Fire Crews respond to White Lakes Mall early Tuesday morning.
Topeka Fire Crews respond to White Lakes Mall early Tuesday morning.(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - TOPEKA, Kan. - An 18-year-old and two juveniles have been taken into custody in connection with a fire at an abandoned Topeka mall that authorities believe was intentionally set.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that a tip led to the arrests on Wednesday.

It wasn’t immediately clear on Thursday if charges had been filed.

The fire on Tuesday morning at White Lakes Mall caused an estimated $100,000 in damage. The mall opened in 1964.

Its popularity waned after the larger West Ridge Mall opened in west Topeka in 1988.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross S. Lorello III was booked into Douglas County Corrections on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 30,...
Douglas County Sheriff has Omaha realtor homicide suspect in custody
Douglas County Sheriffs conducts a death investigation of a body found at a home near South...
Homicide investigation underway after missing realtor found dead in Omaha rental
Airplane fire at Council Bluffs airport.
Firefighters respond to fire at Council Bluffs airport
Omaha home, business owners given 24 hours to clear sidewalks
Construction tools
Neb. widow fights for refund from contractor that refuses to finish project

Latest News

Grain Bin Accident Cass County
Nebraska man dies in grain bin accident
Man accused of using machete in attack
Nebraska jobless, pandemic assistance claims dip slightly
File photo
Bring in the New Year with fireworks in downtown Omaha