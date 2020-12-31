Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Patchy dense fog and frigid temps to start the last day of 2020

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The main concern out the door this morning will be areas of patchy dense fog. On top of it dropping visibility where it is the thickest, it will also cause isolated slick spots as the moisture collects and freezes on surfaces. Watch for that all morning long.

Temperatures will start in the single digits and struggle to warm into the upper 20s by the afternoon. Sunshine will win out this afternoon before clouds increase from the south late.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

If you have some New Year’s Eve plans, it will be cold as temps fall to near 20 by sunset. By the time the fireworks go off downtown there will be a few more clouds and a light southeast wind to go with the cold.

New Year's Eve Forecast
New Year's Eve Forecast(WOWT)

The slight chance of snow in the forecast south of Omaha Friday looks like less and less to worry about for our area. A little light snow is possible in the Falls City and Rockport area but the majority will stay well south of there. Expect highs in the 20s in our area right into the long weekend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

