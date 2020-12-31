Advertisement

Police deploy K9 unit on suspect holding a victim hostage in Lincoln apartment

Standoff Near 40th and St. Paul
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is being treated at an area hospital after the Lincoln Police SWAT team used a less-lethal weapon and a police service dog to make an arrest.

Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to an apartment near 40th and St. Paul Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening by a victim who said a 40-year-old man threatened to burn down the apartment complex and shoot his wife if he wasn’t let into an apartment.

Bonkiewicz said the victim, fearing for her life, let the man, who police haven’t yet identified, into the apartment. The victim then escaped and called the police, though a second victim was still inside the apartment.

Bonkiewicz said the LPD SWAT team came and surrounded the apartment, eventually serving a search warrant at the apartment.

After negotiating, officers were able to get the suspect partially out of the apartment, however, Bonkiewicz said the suspect refused to put his hands up or lift his shirt so officers could check for a gun. Police also said the man kept screaming for the police to kill him.

Eventually, Bonkiewicz said the man turned to go back inside the apartment. That’s when officers deployed a less-lethal round and a police service dog.

Bonkiewicz said the less-lethal round struck the man in the left leg and the dog bit him on the right hand. Officers were then able to take him into custody around 2:30 a.m.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for two broken bones in his hand and a minor welt on his left leg. The victim inside the apartment was uninjured and able to escape with assistance from the police.

Bonkiewicz said officers located a loaded handgun inside the apartment.

Once the man is released from the hospital, his name will be released and he’ll be arrested for terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, first degree false imprisonment and third-degree domestic assault.

