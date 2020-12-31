No. 25 Ohio State beats Nebraska 90-54

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers continue to search for that first conference win after losing to 25th ranked Ohio State 90-54. The Buckeyes pulled away in the first half during a stretch where Nebraska missed 17 of 18 shots in Columbus. Big Red only made 28.3% of its shots through the course of the game and has now lost a dozen in a row against ranked foes.

“I thought we missed some really good shots in the first 10 minutes and that kind of set the tone for the game,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “As it wore on, it affected us on the other end and then they overwhelmed us with their physicality. It is what that team does.”

Teddy Allen led the Huskers with 13 points while spending ten minutes on the bench in foul trouble. Justin Ahrens led the Buckeyes with 18 points off the bench.

“I felt really good,” Ahrens said. “My teammates did a great job of just finding me. Once I see one or two go through, I get a feeling. I feel like I gotta shoot it if I’m open.”

Ohio State opened the second half on a 12-2 run and scored 21 points off turnovers. Nine of the 14 teams in the conference are inside the top 25, Nebraska will continue to face high caliber teams throughout the Big Ten. The Huskers will host a ranked Michigan State team Saturday.

