Nebraska man dies in grain bin accident

Grain Bin Accident Cass County
Grain Bin Accident Cass County(KOLN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(AP) - NEHAWKA, Neb. - A Nebraska man is dead after an accident in a grain bin.

Authorities say 72-year-old Timothy Savage of Nehawka was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Savage and a grandson were working on a door when the grain enclosure failed, covering Savage with corn.

Nehawka is about 40 miles east of Lincoln.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

