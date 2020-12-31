Nebraska jobless, pandemic assistance claims dip slightly

(AP) - OMAHA, Neb. - New unemployment and pandemic assistance claims in Nebraska dropped slightly last week.

The state Department of Labor says it received 2,680 new unemployment claims and 284 pandemic unemployment assistance claims during the week that ended Saturday.

Those numbers are down by a total of 65 from the previous week.

State officials say the number of continuing unemployment claims was 11,596, while the number of continuing pandemic assistance claims 5,606.

Those numbers are down by a total of 636 from the prior week.

