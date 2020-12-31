Advertisement

Nebraska court clears way for Costco-affiliated poultry farm

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - LINCOLN, Neb. - The Nebraska Supreme Court has cleared the way for a new Costco-affiliated poultry farm just outside of Lincoln, despite opposition from neighbors, environmental groups, and others.

The court rejected an appeal Thursday that sought to overturn the approval of the proposed farm in southwestern Lancaster County.

The court said it agreed with a district court judge’s ruling that opponents who challenged it in court lacked legal standing and the Lancaster County Board acted properly in 2018 in issuing a permit.

The poultry operation would include four large barns that would raise approximately 190,000 broiler chickens every few months for the Costco processing plant in Fremont.

