Man accused of using machete in attack

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(AP) - OMAHA, Neb. - A man is hospitalized in Omaha after he was allegedly attacked by a man with a machete.

Omaha police were called to a home at 4:10 a.m. Thursday and found 40-year-old Bounsong Oudomsack with several cuts.

Oudomsack told police he was involved in a verbal altercation with a man who then attacked him with a machete, a broad, heavy knife typically used as a weapon.

Police say Oudomsack’s injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

