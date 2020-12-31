Omaha brewery hopes to increase production cap

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ten thousand gallons and not one drop more. That’s how much liquor Nebraska distilleries can produce per year by law.

Zac Triemert, president and master brewer at Brickway in the Old Market, said they reached their limit earlier this month and had to stop.

He sells his product to three states and is trying to have that limit changed.

“There was really nothing we could do except wait until January to start again,” Triemert said. “But we’re working directly with State Senator Tony Vargas to introduce a bill in January to increase that cap significantly.”

The success of our local distillers shouldn’t be limited by this production cap. Looking forward to introducing this bill and seeing these businesses grow! https://t.co/vZdg0a2eI9 — Senator Tony Vargas😷 (@TonyVargas) December 31, 2020

Triemert said he can produce up to 100,000 gallons, if necessary, and is hoping to increase the cap to 200,000 gallons.

The brewery plans to start distilling spirits again tomorrow, in the new year.

