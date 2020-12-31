Advertisement

Omaha brewery hopes to increase production cap

By Roger Hamer
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ten thousand gallons and not one drop more. That’s how much liquor Nebraska distilleries can produce per year by law.

Zac Triemert, president and master brewer at Brickway in the Old Market, said they reached their limit earlier this month and had to stop.

He sells his product to three states and is trying to have that limit changed.

“There was really nothing we could do except wait until January to start again,” Triemert said. “But we’re working directly with State Senator Tony Vargas to introduce a bill in January to increase that cap significantly.”

Triemert said he can produce up to 100,000 gallons, if necessary, and is hoping to increase the cap to 200,000 gallons.

The brewery plans to start distilling spirits again tomorrow, in the new year.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

