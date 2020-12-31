Local brewery hopes to increase production cap

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ten thousand gallons and not one drop more. That’s how much liquor Nebraska distilleries can produce per year by law.

Zac Triemert is the President and Master Brewer at Brickway in the Old Market and says they reached their limit earlier this month and had to stop.

He sells his product to three states and they’re trying to have that limit changed.

“There was really nothing we could do except wait until January to start again,” said Triemert. But we’re working directly with State Senator Tony Vargas to introduce a bill in January to increase that cap significantly.”

The success of our local distillers shouldn’t be limited by this production cap. Looking forward to introducing this bill and seeing these businesses grow! https://t.co/vZdg0a2eI9 — Senator Tony Vargas😷 (@TonyVargas) December 31, 2020

Triement says he can produce up to one hundred thousand gallons if necessary.

He’s hoping to increase the cap to 20 thousand gallons and plans to start distilling spirits again tomorrow in the new year.

