Home teams advance in Metro Holiday Tournament quarterfinals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All four home teams hold serve in the Metro Holiday Tournament quarterfinals. Millard North advances to play Omaha Central and Bellevue West advances to play Creighton Prep.

The semifinals will happen Thursday afternoon at Creighton Prep and the Junior Jays almost did not make it to the semifinals. They fell behind by 19 points in the second quarter to Westside before rallying to win by four 61-57. They face Bellevue West, a team that beat Millard West 69-56 to improve to 6-0 on the season. The Thunderbirds were led by UNO signee Frankie Fidler who scored a game-high 25 points to go along with seven rebounds. Sophomore Josiah Dotzler scored 15, Wisconsin signee Chuck Hepburn chipped in nine with twelve assists.

Millard North the top seed found itself in a dogfight against Papio, the Monarchs built a six-point first-half lead. The Mustangs answered with a 12-0 run on the way to a 73-62 win. They will meet Central tomorrow who needed overtime to beat Papio South 63-56. Denim Johnson led the home team with 20.

