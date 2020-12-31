Four classic cars destroyed in fire in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four classic cars and a large storage building were destroyed in a fire in southwestern Lancaster County overnight.

The Lancaster County Sheriffs Office said the flames broke out in the building near SW 40th & W Bucks Drive around 12:30 a.m., which is just north of West Denton Road.

The homeowner, Dane Paulsen, told 10/11 NOW he and his wife were asleep when he woke up to her screams and realized his shop was in flames.

“Of course you panic and run outside, there’s nothing, it was fully engulfed at that time,” said Paulsen.

All four classic cars inside the building were destroyed. That includes a 1948 Ford FS, 1950 Ford Custom, a 1968 Chevy C10 and 1939 Studebaker. To Paulsen, the Studebaker was priceless.

“It came from my friend who passed away, he left me that car… you’re not going to find a lot of those out there and… excuse me a minute.... there’s not anything in there I didn’t touch,” said Paulsen.

The total loss on the vehicles and the building is $200,000.

But Paulsen said he would rather have the cars than the money. Luckily no one was hurt.

“The best thing is you know, I thought my cat had passed, but she showed up a couple hours later… she’s fine,” said Paulsen.

Paulsen said he had just recently retired and added to the building to have more room and was looking forward to spending more time in the shop but this won’t stop him.

“It was designed and set up to work on those things, I’ve got a lift and all that and all the tools and unfortunately looking at that there’s not a lot of tools left... but we will figure it out,” said Paulsen.

LSO said the fire was accidental, but that the State Fire Marshal hasn’t yet indicated the cause.

