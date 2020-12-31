Advertisement

Four classic cars destroyed in fire in Lancaster County

By Ryan Swanigan and Abbie Petersen
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:09 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four classic cars and a large storage building were destroyed in a fire in southwestern Lancaster County overnight.

The Lancaster County Sheriffs Office said the flames broke out in the building near SW 40th & W Bucks Drive around 12:30 a.m., which is just north of West Denton Road.

The homeowner, Dane Paulsen, told 10/11 NOW he and his wife were asleep when he woke up to her screams and realized his shop was in flames.

“Of course you panic and run outside, there’s nothing, it was fully engulfed at that time,” said Paulsen.

All four classic cars inside the building were destroyed. That includes a 1948 Ford FS, 1950 Ford Custom, a 1968 Chevy C10 and 1939 Studebaker. To Paulsen, the Studebaker was priceless.

“It came from my friend who passed away, he left me that car… you’re not going to find a lot of those out there and… excuse me a minute.... there’s not anything in there I didn’t touch,” said Paulsen.

The total loss on the vehicles and the building is $200,000.

But Paulsen said he would rather have the cars than the money. Luckily no one was hurt.

“The best thing is you know, I thought my cat had passed, but she showed up a couple hours later… she’s fine,” said Paulsen.

Paulsen said he had just recently retired and added to the building to have more room and was looking forward to spending more time in the shop but this won’t stop him.

“It was designed and set up to work on those things, I’ve got a lift and all that and all the tools and unfortunately looking at that there’s not a lot of tools left... but we will figure it out,” said Paulsen.

LSO said the fire was accidental, but that the State Fire Marshal hasn’t yet indicated the cause.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriffs conducts a death investigation of a body found at a home near South...
Homicide investigation underway after missing realtor found dead in Omaha rental
Jaquan Haynes
Omaha murder suspect killed during arrest attempt in Atlanta
Winter storm moving out Tuesday afternoon!
Tuesday’s First Alert Day comes to an end as the winter storm pushes east
With roads mostly snow-covered Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020, Nebraska State Patrol was...
Omaha snowplow crews to work nonstop until Thursday
Construction tools
Neb. widow fights for refund from contractor that refuses to finish project

Latest News

The City of Omaha has put homeowners and businesses on alert to clear sidewalks before Thursday.
City Snowplows hard at work- 6:30PM
Bellevue Police on alert for drunk drivers ahead of New Year’s Eve
Nebraska leaders say the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine is going smoothly despite some...
State officials say vaccine rollout is going smoothly despite delays in shipments
Coronavirus testing.
Nebraska’s contact tracers remain on track, call on public’s continued cooperation
Omaha realtors address safety options following murder of local agent