Advertisement

Drive-by shooting damages home, no injuries reported

(TheaDesign | theaphotography - stock.adobe.co)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At approximately 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, LPD officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in the 2300 block of Orchard Avenue.

Officers contacted 6 victims: a 41-year-old female, a 40-year-old male, a 22-year-old female, a 14-year-old male, a 12-year-old male, and a 14-year-old male. Not all the victims lived in the area.

Officers interviewed witnesses and victims, processed the scene for forensic evidence, and collected digital evidence. According to witnesses, an adult male suspect had been arguing with another adult male at the home.

The male suspect left, but he returned approximately an hour and a half later and fired two shots into the home before leaving.

No one was injured. The total damage is approximately $100.

Officers are currently seeking to interview the suspect about this incident. This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriffs conducts a death investigation of a body found at a home near South...
Homicide investigation underway after missing realtor found dead in Omaha rental
Jaquan Haynes
Omaha murder suspect killed during arrest attempt in Atlanta
Winter storm moving out Tuesday afternoon!
Tuesday’s First Alert Day comes to an end as the winter storm pushes east
With roads mostly snow-covered Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020, Nebraska State Patrol was...
Omaha snowplow crews to work nonstop until Thursday
Construction tools
Neb. widow fights for refund from contractor that refuses to finish project

Latest News

The City of Omaha has put homeowners and businesses on alert to clear sidewalks before Thursday.
City Snowplows hard at work- 6:30PM
Bellevue Police on alert for drunk drivers ahead of New Year’s Eve
Nebraska leaders say the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine is going smoothly despite some...
State officials say vaccine rollout is going smoothly despite delays in shipments
Coronavirus testing.
Nebraska’s contact tracers remain on track, call on public’s continued cooperation
Omaha realtors address safety options following murder of local agent