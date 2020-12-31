Advertisement

Douglas County Sheriff celebrates retirement with a suprise

By John Chapman
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After 26 years as Douglas County Sheriff and 50 years in law enforcement, Tim Dunning is retiring. Dunning’s department found a special way to celebrate his career.

Law enforcement agencies from across the region lined up to send Douglas County Sheriff Dunning off into retirement.

“Over the years, what he has done for this department and how he has grown, we’re all appreciative, said, Captain Eric Seller.

Saying goodbye to the department that he led for 26 years was very emotional for Sheriff Dunning.

“Love being here, hate to leave, but it’s time to go,” said Sheriff Dunning.

Things started for Sheriff Dunning back in 1971 when you could buy a gallon of gall for 33 cents.

That same year, 1971, is when Dunning began his law enforcement career working for the City of Papillion’s Police Department.

From there, Dunning worked for the Omaha Police for 22 years.

Dunning says he had no idea he would be in law enforcement for most of his life.

“I had no idea. Like everybody else, my first couple of years in law enforcement, I was already planning for retirement said, Dunning. So I had the longest plans ever.”

Surrounding by his family, Sheriff Dunning walks away from a lifestyle he says he’ll miss.

“I’m leaving it good hands, said Dunning. Good qualified people here, I’m confident it will be better in the future.”

Deputy Chief Tom Wheeler has been appointed as Interm Sheriff and he will complete the two years Dunning has remaining in his term.

