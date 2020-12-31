David’s Evening Forecast - Cloudy and cold to ring in the new year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a frigid morning across the area to start the day, many spots dipping below zero for a time. Red Oak fell to -6°, Lincoln to -5° and Columbus to -4°. In the metro, Offutt in Bellevue bottomed out at -4°, but officially at Eppley Airfield, Omaha only fell to 6. Still a very cold start! Lots of sunshine this afternoon did help to warm us up a bit, with highs topping out near 30 degrees. Clouds will thicken up tonight, helping to keep us from getting quite as cold, though lows in the teens are still expected. Some patchy fog is possible as well.

New Year's Eve Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds will be the main feature for Friday, keeping us very chilly along with a light north breeze. Temperatures starting off in the mid to low teens will only slowly warm into the mid 20s for afternoon highs. Clouds may thin out a little bit by Saturday, but it will still be quite chilly with highs only in the mid to upper 20s. Finally more sunshine is expected on Sunday with temperatures climbing back above freezing. Temperatures continue to moderate slightly for Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s, helping to finally start melting our snow pack.

Another storm system will pass by the region by Wednesday into Thursday. This system has the potential to bring some light snow to the region, but the track and therefore the ultimate impact of the storm is still in question. Regardless, more cloudy skies and chilly weather is expected next week.

