City crews finish plowing Lincoln streets

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - City of Lincoln crews have completed their plowing of arterial streets and have ended their patrols, according to a release.

“Residents are asked to refrain from parking on streets to give plows as much room as possible. City inspectors continue to check progress of crews and quality of work. Areas deemed unsatisfactory are being addressed,” the release states.

The City says arterial streets are wet with isolated slush and generally normal driving conditions and that drivers should remain alert for slick spots and areas that refreeze.

