Bring in the New Year with fireworks in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Out with the old, in with the new. It’s time to celebrate the end of 2020.

What better way to bring in 2021 than with the signature firework show on New Year’s Eve at the Holiday Lights Festival.

Every year families flock to downtown Omaha to watch the show.

The show will still happen tonight, only this year families are being encouraged to park near the CHI Health Center and stay in their cars.

This year’s theme honors the spirit of the community but also essential employees and healthcare workers for the job they’ve done caring for people during the pandemic.

“They’ve been keeping our hospitals up and running and keeping the patients as comfortable as possible so it’s really just honoring our everyday heroes and that’s really our theme this year,” said Kylie Vonnahme from Holiday Light’s Festival.

Music goes along with the show so people will be able to listen on the radio from the safety and comfort of their cars.

“If you do get out, stand right by your vehicle. But we would encourage everyone to stay in your vehicles,” said Kylie Vonnahme. If you’re downtown and you do decide to go to the old market that’s up to you, but we do encourage everyone to be as safe as possible watching the fireworks this evening.”

The Holiday Light’s Festival starts at 6 p.m. and parking is free in Meca lots A, B, and C near the CHI Health Center, and the Gallup parking lots.

The fireworks start at 7 p.m. but you’re encouraged to arrive early and stay in your car for the 15-minute display.

After 5 p.m., the downtown parking meters will also be free.

