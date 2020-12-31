Bellevue Police on alert for drunk drivers ahead of New Year’s Eve

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s around that time of the year that the police are on high alert for drunk drivers every New Year’s Eve.

A 33-year-old man was arrested for a second offense DUI a couple of weeks ago.

The driver tested nearly three times over the legal time for alcohol in his blood.

Two Bellevue officers were parked in a marked car watching the roads and they soon realized that a driver was heading towards them.

“Thankfully it was low-speed and the officers were prepared for it, said, Bellevue Police Sgt. Joe Milos. “It could have been a lot higher speed and a different angle, and a lot worse outcome.”

Sgt. Milos instructs officers statewide on how to recognize drug and alcohol impairment. So Sgt. Milos can use the cruiser cam video for a teaching moment.

“We can see the alcohol or whatever drug affects our ability to divide our attention,” said Sgt. Milos. “So they might have been focusing on the speed they were traveling and not looking to see what was ahead of them.”

The crash looks minor but major internal damage to the cruiser totals $6,000. The City of Bellevue will seek restitution from the driver if his insurance doesn’t cover the damages.

Insurance agent, Pat Lemmers sells police for 10 companies and has seen the financial impact on a drunk driver.

“They’re going to issue a cancellation to the client, they’ll pay the cost of fixing everything, said Lemmers. “And you’ll be punished with high rates for five years.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.