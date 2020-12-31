A look at COVID-19 trends in Douglas County ahead of the New Year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Tonight, some people across the metro are gathering to celebrate the new year.

It’s a concern for the Douglas County department of health - which is tracking a worrying new trend.

Right now there are nearly 300 people in Douglas County hospitalized battling COVID-19.

That number is down significantly from our peak in late November.

But, there is a major concern.

The percentage of covid patients in the ICU has started to increase according to the Douglas County Department of Health.

“There has been a significant number of people in the ICU but the overall number is down but the percentage of those that are severally ill is up and that’s something we have to keep an eye on,” says Phil Rooney, Douglas County Dept. of Health

Thursday 45 people were on ventilators… the same number we saw back in the middle of May.

Since then, new treatments have been developed.

And, health care workers know a lot more now than they did then about COVID-19.

“Some people are being more severely impacted by the disease. It will take time to get to the bottom of why that is happening but it really is a concern that people are getting sicker and not recovering,” says Rooney.

As local leaders try to understand why we are seeing an increase in sicker patients…

They are also closely monitoring a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 that has been found in Colorado and California in the past two days.

“The good news that we’ve heard is and we haven’t seen it locally, yet. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s here. It doesn’t seem to be more severe but the fact that it spreads more easily means more people can get sick,” says Rooney.

Overall—the number of cases we are seeing, locally, is trending downward.

Over the past week, the number of positive cases has averaged about 287 per day.

“I think we’ve seen a good drop, in terms of new cases. We are still continuing to see too many cases for things to return to normal but the process of controlling the disease, reining it in, seems to be headed in the right direction,” says Rooney.

Heading into the holiday tonight—the Douglas County Department of Health is reminding people the fight is far from over and large gatherings will only hurt the progress we have made.

