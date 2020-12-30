Wednesday Dec. 30 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 538 new cases, Lincoln reports 2 new deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Department reported 538 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

A seven-day average total number of cases reported this week, as of yesterday, is 273.

Two new deaths were reported. One man in his 60s and another man in his 70s. There have been a total of 478 deaths in the county.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 52,439.

The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 26.7%, with 2,012 new cases from 7,536 tests. That rate is lower than the previous week’s rate of 29.1%.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 82% occupancy, with 274 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 73% rate with 90 beds available.

A total of 32,217 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

Lancaster County reports two new deaths

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported on Wednesday that two people died from COVID-19.

The deaths included a man in his 60s who was hospitalized and a woman in her 60s in hospice care. On behalf of the City, Mayor Gaylor Baird expresses condolences to their families and friends.

The total number of deaths in Lancaster County is now 152.

LLCHD reported that as of Saturday, Lancaster County’s COVID-19 case rate was 6,895 cases per 100,000 population. That compares with Douglas County’s rate of about 9,000 cases and Hall County’s rate of about 9,495. Looking at fatality rates as of Saturday, Lancaster County’s was 6.6 deaths per 1,000 cases, while Douglas County’s was 9 and Hall County’s was 15.8.

LLCHD reports 225 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 22,461.

