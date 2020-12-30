Advertisement

Ticketmaster to pay $10 million fine over hacking charges

In this May 11, 2009, file photo, Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown at a box office...
In this May 11, 2009, file photo, Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown at a box office in San Jose, Calif. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, a federal judge in New York signed off on a deal that will allow Ticketmaster to pay a $10 million fine to escape prosecution over criminal charges accusing the company of hacking into the computer system of a startup rival.(AP/Paul Sakuma)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Ticketmaster agreed on Wednesday to pay a $10 million fine to escape prosecution over criminal charges accusing the company of hacking into the computer system of a startup rival.

A judge signed off on the deal in federal court in New York City. The concert ticket seller for big-name acts had been facing multiple charges of conspiracy to commit hacking and wire fraud targeting a Brooklyn-based company called Songkick.

Ticketmaster said in a statement on Wednesday that the conduct involved only two employees who were fired in 2017.

Prosecutors alleged that Ticketmaster had sought to infiltrate systems created by Songkick for artists seeking to sell seats in advance of general ticket sales. They said the goal was to dissuade Songkick’s clients from working with the company.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriffs conducts a death investigation of a body found at a home near South...
Homicide investigation underway after missing realtor found dead in Omaha rental
Jaquan Haynes
Omaha murder suspect killed during arrest attempt in Atlanta
Winter storm moving out Tuesday afternoon!
Tuesday’s First Alert Day comes to an end as the winter storm pushes east
With roads mostly snow-covered Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020, Nebraska State Patrol was...
Omaha snowplow crews to work nonstop until Thursday
Construction tools
Neb. widow fights for refund from contractor that refuses to finish project

Latest News

The U.K. variant has been discovered for the first time in the U.S. in a COVID-19 patient in...
Colorado Guardsman has 1st reported US case of virus variant
This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census Bureau to miss deadline for divvying up congressional seats
Douglas County Sheriffs conducts a death investigation of a body found at a home near South...
LIVE AT 4 P.M.: Douglas County Sheriff has realtor homicide suspect in custody
FBI and ATF special agents and personnel processed evidence at the scene of the Nashville bomb...
Nashville bombing: Suspect’s girlfriend warned he was building bombs