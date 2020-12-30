Advertisement

State officials say vaccine rollout is going smoothly despite delays in shipments

Nebraska leaders say the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine is going smoothly despite some hiccups along the way.(WYMT)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Analysis from NBC shows it would take nearly a decade to get a handle on the pandemic if vaccinations continue at this pace.

The roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine has gone a lot slower than anticipated.

We are getting a look at how things look on the state level.

“It has been more challenging than I think we had expected,” says Tammy Winterboer, Nebraska Medicine Vice President of Quality, Effectiveness, and Experience.

As we approach the end of the year, the state of Nebraska has received nearly 18 thousand fewer vaccines than initially thought.

That has caused a slight hiccup for state leaders coordinating the vaccination process.

Despite that, Incident Commander Angela Ling says things are moving along relatively smoothly.

“We have a lot of health care personnel. So we are trying to make sure that it’s an equitable allocation process, which is difficult with the level of allocations that are coming in and the gaps between allocations,” says Angela Ling, DHHS Incident Commander.

Since those vaccines have arrived in Nebraska—Nebraska Medicine has only received two shipments.

That’s enough for about 20% of the health care workers in that system.

“We could vaccinate faster if we had more drugs. I think the state is trying to do a really good job to equitably allocate the drug to institutions. As you can expect… everyone is wanting it,” says Winterboer.

The department of health and human services says they are closely working with the federal government.

Officials say they knew going into this, they would need to be flexible.

And they say just because things are moving slow now, doesn’t mean there will necessarily be a delay in when the general public gets the vaccine.

“If we get less allocation that means we can vaccinate fewer people so it does make sense that it could slow it. Now, there’s a lot that could be had in the future regarding additional vaccine products being approved so if we see that, it could move the plan even faster,” says Ling.

Nebraska Medicine leaders say they are expecting their first shipment of Moderna to arrive in the coming days.

They say they typically find out on a weekly basis if they will be getting a shipment.

