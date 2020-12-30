Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Sunshine returns with a little melting for some

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s still quite a bit of snow clean up yet to do today but some sunshine should help with a little melting.

It will be cold out the door with temps falling to near 20 degrees for most of us before they start to climb. With mostly sunny skies we’ll be able to warm into the upper 20s. That will be enough to warm the pavement that has direct sunlight and melt off that thin layer of snow that the shovel or snowblower might have left.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll have a bit of a northwest wind at 10-15 mph today which will add a bit of a bite to the air. Under clear skies and lighter wind tonight, lows will drop into the upper single digits by Thursday morning. Along with the cold, some areas of dense fog are likely too. Keep that in mind for your morning drive on New Year’s Eve.

Thursday Fog (WOWT)

More sunshine is then likely Thursday with highs staying in the 20s. There is another snow chance Friday but as of now it appears to graze our southeastern counties. It is very close though and will need to be monitored closely over thenext 48 hours. Some accumulation in Falls City and Northwest Missouri looks to be most likely at this point.

Friday Snow Potential (WOWT)

