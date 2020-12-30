Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Sunshine returns with a little melting for some

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s still quite a bit of snow clean up yet to do today but some sunshine should help with a little melting.

It will be cold out the door with temps falling to near 20 degrees for most of us before they start to climb. With mostly sunny skies we’ll be able to warm into the upper 20s. That will be enough to warm the pavement that has direct sunlight and melt off that thin layer of snow that the shovel or snowblower might have left.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll have a bit of a northwest wind at 10-15 mph today which will add a bit of a bite to the air. Under clear skies and lighter wind tonight, lows will drop into the upper single digits by Thursday morning. Along with the cold, some areas of dense fog are likely too. Keep that in mind for your morning drive on New Year’s Eve.

Thursday Fog
Thursday Fog(WOWT)

More sunshine is then likely Thursday with highs staying in the 20s. There is another snow chance Friday but as of now it appears to graze our southeastern counties. It is very close though and will need to be monitored closely over thenext 48 hours. Some accumulation in Falls City and Northwest Missouri looks to be most likely at this point.

Friday Snow Potential
Friday Snow Potential(WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriffs conducts a death investigation of a body found at a home near South...
Homicide investigation underway after missing realtor found dead in Omaha rental
Jaquan Haynes
Omaha murder suspect killed during arrest attempt in Atlanta
Winter storm moving out Tuesday afternoon!
Tuesday’s First Alert Day comes to an end as the winter storm pushes east
With roads mostly snow-covered Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020, Nebraska State Patrol was...
Omaha snowplow crews to work nonstop until Thursday
Construction tools
Neb. widow fights for refund from contractor that refuses to finish project

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Hour by hour forecast Thursday
David’s Evening Forecast - The snow has moved out with colder air settling in behind
Winter storm moving out Tuesday afternoon!
Tuesday’s First Alert Day comes to an end as the winter storm pushes east
Tuesday, December 29th
David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast