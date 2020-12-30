Advertisement

Nebraska participating in test of new potential vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(AP) - OMAHA, Neb. - The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine are participating in national testing of a potential new coronavirus vaccine for adults.

The medical center plans to enroll 1,000 study participants for the clinical trial.

The potential vaccine was developed by Novavax, Inc., a U.S. biotechnology company, which plans to enroll 30,000 adults in the U.S. and Mexico.

People who won’t be receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in the next three to six months are encouraged to consider enrolling in the trial.

The vaccine candidate is a protein-based vaccine created from the coronavirus spike protein and an added component that boosts a person’s immune response to stimulate higher levels of antibodies.

