More healthcare workers vaccinated across the Omaha Metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After what felt like a year of waiting, Wednesday frontline workers at Think Whole Person Healthcare got their first round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“Now it’s here, everybody’s getting vaccinated. It’s good to go,” Nabil Laham, the director of the pharmacy at Think, said.

In total, 150 shots were given to staff at Think, with more on the way when it becomes available. Today, the priority being given to those who interact with patients directly every day, like Dr. Margo Anderson-Fowler.

“It’s just been kind of a fearful unknown time, and I feel like today is a big change for us,” the family care physician said.

Dr. Anderson-Fowler tells 6 News she feels fortunate to have stayed healthy throughout the pandemic, but getting the vaccine will allow her to rest easier knowing she’s protected.

“I have a son that lives in New York and he has managed to stay safe, but it’s even a turning point for him because I know that he would fear when I would go to work every day,” Dr. Anderson-Folwer said. “He felt, my whole family, felt better today.”

After each staff member is inoculated, there is a 15 minute waiting period to make sure there are no adverse effects like an allergic reaction. If a person had a history of allergic reactions to vaccines, they were kept for 30 minutes.

The chief medical officer at Think, Dr. Josette Gordon-Simet, says they had no preference between Moderna and Pfizer.

“It’s which became available in our community first and we accepted that,” Dr. Gordon Simet said.

Each person shared the same message, they were excited to get the vaccine and hope others choose to do the same.

“Scientists through the studies that were completed have demonstrated benefit. So I think the benefits outweigh the risk or the perceived myths about the vaccine. And I think they should give it a chance. I did,” Dr. Gordon-Simet said with a fist pump.

Each health care worker vaccinated today got a car reminding them of their second shot in 28 days.

