Advertisement

Keokuk man sentenced for felon in possession of ammunition

Police car
Police car(AP)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Logan Bode, 32, of Keokuk was sentenced to 100 months in prison for felon possession of ammunition Wednesday by the United States Attorney’s Office.

In September 2019 law enforcement was dispatched to a shots fired incident in Keokuk, Iowa.

Following an investigation, it was revealed that Bode has argued with another male that resulted in Bode shooing at the man’s vehicle.

Authorities located Bode later that month and arrested him for outstanding warrants. At that time, Bode was in possession of an inoperable firearm with a defaced serial number and three .45 caliber bullets as a convicted felon.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriffs conducts a death investigation of a body found at a home near South...
Homicide investigation underway after missing realtor found dead in Omaha rental
Jaquan Haynes
Omaha murder suspect killed during arrest attempt in Atlanta
Winter storm moving out Tuesday afternoon!
Tuesday’s First Alert Day comes to an end as the winter storm pushes east
With roads mostly snow-covered Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020, Nebraska State Patrol was...
Omaha snowplow crews to work nonstop until Thursday
Construction tools
Neb. widow fights for refund from contractor that refuses to finish project

Latest News

Omaha home, business owners given 24 hours to clear sidewalks
Health care workers at Think Whole Person Healthcare received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
More healthcare workers vaccinated across the Omaha Metro
court gavel
Kalona man sentenced to 25 years for child pornography charges
Nebraska participating in test of new potential vaccine