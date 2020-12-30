Keokuk man sentenced for felon in possession of ammunition

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Logan Bode, 32, of Keokuk was sentenced to 100 months in prison for felon possession of ammunition Wednesday by the United States Attorney’s Office.

In September 2019 law enforcement was dispatched to a shots fired incident in Keokuk, Iowa.

Following an investigation, it was revealed that Bode has argued with another male that resulted in Bode shooing at the man’s vehicle.

Authorities located Bode later that month and arrested him for outstanding warrants. At that time, Bode was in possession of an inoperable firearm with a defaced serial number and three .45 caliber bullets as a convicted felon.

