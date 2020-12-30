Kalona man sentenced to 25 years for child pornography charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jackson Young, 22, of Kalona was sentenced to 300 months in prison, ten years of supervised release, and to pay $600 to the Crime Victim’s Fund for child pornography on Wednesday.

According to court documents, an investigation into Young began in March 2019 when authorities received reports of Young interacting with minors in public while being on probation for a sexual abuse conviction in Linn County.

Following further investigating, two phones seized from Young revealed images and videos of child pornography as well as sexually explicit communication.

According to court documents, Young knew his victims were under 18-years-old when he coerced them into explicit conduct with the purpose of creating pornographic content.

The case was investigated by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office as well as the FBI and was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa as part of Project Safe Childhood.

