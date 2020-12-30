Homeless shelters work to stay as wintry weather forces people inside

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Homeless shelters across the metro are seeing an uptick in numbers as people look to escape Tuesday’s wintery storm; adding to the already-big challenge of keeping guests safe amid the pandemic.

“It just means so much to me to be able to do this for people,” said Robert Wilson, the Stephen Center’s chef. “People need to eat no matter what. Just because the weather hits doesn’t mean people need to go hungry.”

Like shelters across the Metro, the Stephen Center’s doing everything possible to keep COVID-19 at bay; including requiring anyone new to quarantine for three days.

“We try to accommodate as best we can. give them tablets to keep them occupied and just make them comfortable and get them out of the cold,” said shelter coordinator, Timeaki Allen, noting they have a plan in case it gets too crowded. “We’ll fill up our quarantine beds if we have to and just have them stick around there if we have to, just to make sure they’re out of the elements and safe inside.”

For the families who’ve called the Stephen Center home for a while, they’re grateful to have shelter. “It’s a blessing to have a roof over your head, warm heat, everything,” said Mary Strickland, who’s a resident there, along with her three young children.

Alexis Taliaferro, another resident, echoed a similar sentiment. “They’ll make sure you’re warm, give you extra blankets and pillows, so that’s a good thing,” she said.

Both women, confident they’re safe at the Stephen Center as more and more people come in from the cold.

“Right now we’re - thank God - COVID free in the entire building,” said Allen. That’s awesome. The measures we’re taking are being effective.”

