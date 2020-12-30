Advertisement

Omaha home, business owners given 24 hours to clear sidewalks

(WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha has put homeowners and businesses on alert to clear sidewalks before Thursday.

The city’s snow-removal operations officially ended at 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to a city spokeswoman. Home and business owners now have a 24-hour period to remove the snow and ice from sidewalks next to or around their homes and businesses.

The city’s policy for snow removal on sidewalks is outlined on the Omaha Public Works website.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriffs conducts a death investigation of a body found at a home near South...
Homicide investigation underway after missing realtor found dead in Omaha rental
Jaquan Haynes
Omaha murder suspect killed during arrest attempt in Atlanta
Winter storm moving out Tuesday afternoon!
Tuesday’s First Alert Day comes to an end as the winter storm pushes east
With roads mostly snow-covered Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020, Nebraska State Patrol was...
Omaha snowplow crews to work nonstop until Thursday
Construction tools
Neb. widow fights for refund from contractor that refuses to finish project

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Hour by hour forecast Thursday
David’s Evening Forecast - The snow has moved out with colder air settling in behind
Love thy neighbor; help thy neighbor. On Tuesday, we saw examples throughout the city of people...
Neighbors help neighbors caught in Omaha snowstorm
Tuesday, December 29th
David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast