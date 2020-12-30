Omaha home, business owners given 24 hours to clear sidewalks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha has put homeowners and businesses on alert to clear sidewalks before Thursday.

The city’s snow-removal operations officially ended at 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to a city spokeswoman. Home and business owners now have a 24-hour period to remove the snow and ice from sidewalks next to or around their homes and businesses.

The city’s policy for snow removal on sidewalks is outlined on the Omaha Public Works website.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.