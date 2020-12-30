GRAPHIC: Nurse injured after rock thrown through windshield in Calif.

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) - A nurse in California could lose her eye after a large rock crashed through her windshield in what police believe may have been an intentional attack.

Pam Burnett’s life as a hard-working labor and delivery nurse and busy mother to two young children turned upside down Dec. 23 when she was driving to work along Highway 242 in Concord, California.

“As I was driving along, all of a sudden, I had heard this loud bang and then this intense pain in my face, and then, I couldn’t see anything,” she said.

Pam Burnett suffered multiple broken bones and a damaged right eye. There are blood clots in her injured eye, and she may lose it. (Source: Steven Burnett, KGO via CNN)

It turned out a rock the size of a grapefruit had shattered the nurse’s windshield. She was bleeding and could barely see as she slowly drifted her car to the side of the road in the dark.

“So, I was desperately trying to get Siri to call 911 from my watch, but nothing was happening,” she said.

When she finally got to the hospital, Pam Burnett found out she had suffered multiple broken bones and a damaged right eye. She needed three surgeries, one of them on Christmas Day, and may need to undergo more. There are blood clots in her injured eye, and she may lose it.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the case, but there are no suspects. Police believe the rock may have been thrown from an overpass. A similar incident happened in the same area in April, killing a grandmother. There are no suspects in that case either.

Despite the pain and the long recovery ahead, Pam Burnett says she’s grateful to be alive. She and her husband, Steven Burnett, draw their strength from their kids, including baby Sawyer, who was born this year.

“This just really – it’s been the best year, and it’s been the worst year at the same time,” Pam Burnett said.

Steven Burnett started a GoFundMe because it could be months before his wife can return to work. It has raised nearly $50,000.

“I’ve never been so sad in my life about anything. It’s just terrible. I’m trying to stay strong and help her get through this, and we’re gonna get through it,” he said.

