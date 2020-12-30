Advertisement

Fortenberry in quarantine during two House votes on Monday

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:43 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Congressman Rep. Jeff Fortenberry was advised to quarantine after a COVID-19 exposure, forcing him to miss two notable votes in the House on Monday, he said in a statement.

The House of Representatives on Monday voted to override a veto of President Donald Trump on the National Defense Authorization Act, as well as pushed forward the CASH Act proposal to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 to qualified Americans.

Fortenberry said that at the advice of the Capitol physician, he was asked to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

Fortenberry said he would have voted for the override of the veto but would have voted no to the changes to the stimulus payments.

“If I had been able to vote in person, I would have voted yes on the National Defense Authorization Act. Regrettably, I could not support the CASH Act, which did not focus on those most in need. I agree with providing additional relief in a targeted manner for those who still suffer. Most Nebraskans will receive $600 soon and for those unemployed an additional $300 per week,” the Congressman said in a statement.

