Firefighters respond to fire at Council Bluffs airport

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Fire crews are responding to a fire at the Council Bluffs airport.

Details right now are limited, but the Pottawattamie County dispatch tells us the call came in at 6:41 a.m.

According to our crew on scene, the fire appears to be in a hanger at the airport.

Right now, the Council Bluffs Fire Department is the only department responding.

This is a developing story, check back soon for details.

