Firefighters respond to fire at Council Bluffs airport
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Fire crews are responding to a fire at the Council Bluffs airport.
Details right now are limited, but the Pottawattamie County dispatch tells us the call came in at 6:41 a.m.
According to our crew on scene, the fire appears to be in a hanger at the airport.
Right now, the Council Bluffs Fire Department is the only department responding.
This is a developing story, check back soon for details.
