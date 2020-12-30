Advertisement

Firefighters respond to fire at Council Bluffs airport

Council Bluffs Fire Department is responding to a fire call at the airport.
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Fire crews are responding to a fire at the Council Bluffs airport.

Details right now are limited, but the Pottawattamie County dispatch tells us the call came in at 6:41 a.m.

According to our crew on scene, the fire appears to be in a hanger at the airport.

Right now, the Council Bluffs Fire Department is the only department responding.

This is a developing story, check back soon for details.

