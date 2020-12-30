Advertisement

LIVE AT 4 P.M.: Douglas County Sheriff has realtor homicide suspect in custody

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a suspect in the death of an Omaha realtor was in custody.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Sellers confirmed Tuesday that the body found that morning in a residence near 193rd Avenue and W Streets, in the Arbor Gate housing development, was that of Michael “Mickey” Sodoro, an NP Dodge real-estate agent.

DCSO is planning a live update at 4 p.m. Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

