David’s Evening Forecast - Staying cold through the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds finally cleared out of the area this morning as yesterday’s winter storm pulled away from the area. Sunny skies returned to the metro, but with 5 to 9 inches of snow on the ground, it was difficult to warm up. Afternoon temperatures only rebounded into the mid 20s despite the sun. Some low clouds drifted into parts of northeast Nebraska and western Iowa, also keeping temperatures cold. Those clouds should break up tonight leaving clear and cold conditions. Although it was not very warm, some roads did see some melting, so watch for refreezing overnight.

Thursday morning likely starts on a very cold note, with lows temperatures in the single digits across much of the area. Some patchy fog is possible as well, developing after Midnight and lasting into the morning hours. Any fog should fade away in the hours after sunrise. If fog is a little thicker than expected, it could impact temperatures, but at the moment more sunshine is expected with highs in the mid to upper 20s once again.

Clouds thicken up on Friday as a storm system passes to the south of the Omaha metro. This storm may spread snow into the Falls City, Mound City and Clarinda areas, but the major impacts from this system are expected to stay to our south. The clouds will keep temperatures cold in the metro, with highs only in the mid 20s. That storm scoots off to our east quickly, leaving clouds in its wake for Saturday. That will mean another cold afternoon around the area.

Friday Storm Stays South (WOWT)

Slightly warmer weather finally arrives early next week with temperatures slowly climbing into the middle 30s. The above freezing weather should lead to a bit more melting around the area, though it will still take some time to melt off all of the snow. Another quick moving system is possible Tuesday night, but right now impacts look very limited.

