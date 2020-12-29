Advertisement

Woman found dead in northwest Iowa last week identified

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - LAKE PARK, Iowa - Authorities have released some additional details about the suspicious death of a 25-year-old woman last week in a small lake community in northwestern Iowa.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Monday that Angel Bastman was found dead in her home in Lake Park on Dec. 22.

Her death is being treated as a homicide.

Four days after Bastman’s body was discovered, police located a vehicle she had rented and tried to stop it, but the driver fled.

The 23-year-old driver of that vehicle was arrested for fleeing police after the vehicle crashed.

Authorities are still investigating Bastman’s death.

