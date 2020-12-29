Who stole Warren Buffett? Omaha steakhouse looking for cardboard cutout thieves caught on video

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Owners of a beloved cardboard likeness of one of Omaha’s most famous residents are asking social media to help return their greeter to his longtime spot of honor.

A Facebook post from Gorat’s Steak House on Saturday alerted patrons that a popular stand-up cutout of Warren Buffett had been “kidnapped,” and pleaded with followers to help track the popular prop down. The post explains that the likeness of Buffett, whose endorsement is featured prominently on the website, was a fan favorite that restaurant patrons often took photos with when dining there.

TERRIBLE NEWS! You may have already heard that our beloved Warren Buffett was kidnapped from our restaurant by two... Posted by Gorat's Steak House on Saturday, December 26, 2020

On Sunday, Gorat’s posted a short clip of surveillance video showing two people snatch the cutout and hurry out a nearby door. The video is timestamped just before 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.

Security footage of Warren's kidnappers! Breaking news! We recovered security footage of the kidnappers, running off with Warren! WE 👏 KNOW 👏 WHO 👏 YOU 👏 ARE 👏 If you recognize these people, you know what to do. This isn't just a crime against us, it's a crime against all of Omaha. Call 402-551-3733 or DM us! #missing #omaha #warrenbuffett Posted by Gorat's Steak House on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Gorat’s has asked that anyone with information about the missing tribute contact them at 402-551-3733 or send a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

