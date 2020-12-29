Advertisement

Who stole Warren Buffett? Omaha steakhouse looking for cardboard cutout thieves caught on video

(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Owners of a beloved cardboard likeness of one of Omaha’s most famous residents are asking social media to help return their greeter to his longtime spot of honor.

A Facebook post from Gorat’s Steak House on Saturday alerted patrons that a popular stand-up cutout of Warren Buffett had been “kidnapped,” and pleaded with followers to help track the popular prop down. The post explains that the likeness of Buffett, whose endorsement is featured prominently on the website, was a fan favorite that restaurant patrons often took photos with when dining there.

TERRIBLE NEWS! You may have already heard that our beloved Warren Buffett was kidnapped from our restaurant by two...

Posted by Gorat's Steak House on Saturday, December 26, 2020

On Sunday, Gorat’s posted a short clip of surveillance video showing two people snatch the cutout and hurry out a nearby door. The video is timestamped just before 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.

Security footage of Warren's kidnappers!

Breaking news! We recovered security footage of the kidnappers, running off with Warren! WE 👏 KNOW 👏 WHO 👏 YOU 👏 ARE 👏 If you recognize these people, you know what to do. This isn't just a crime against us, it's a crime against all of Omaha. Call 402-551-3733 or DM us! #missing #omaha #warrenbuffett

Posted by Gorat's Steak House on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Gorat’s has asked that anyone with information about the missing tribute contact them at 402-551-3733 or send a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Friday into Saturday Morning
Tuesday is a First Alert Day as a winter storm takes aim at the Central Plains
Resident at Legacy Crossing Apt. says there has been no hot water for days. She's asked for...
‘It’s not right’: Omaha woman says apartment left her with no hot water in freezing weather
Omaha-metro preparing for Tuesday’s winter storm
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Two women and three girls were found dead in an Atkins, Ark., home.
Sheriff: 2 women, 3 girls found dead in Arkansas home

Latest News

It’s been a long wait for those finally getting the COVID shot.
Douglas County first responders vaccinated
It’s been a long wait for those finally getting the COVID shot.
Douglas county first responders vaccinated
An inside look at the CHI St. Elizabeth COVID-19 laboratory.
Forecasted snowstorm affects Test Nebraska scheduling
First Alert Friday into Saturday Morning
Tuesday is a First Alert Day as a winter storm takes aim at the Central Plains