Tuesday Dec. 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 345 new cases, 10 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 345 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

A seven-day average of the total number of cases reported this week, as of yesterday, is 273.

Ten new deaths were reported. Seven women, one in her 50s and the others over 70 have passed as well as three men over 75. There have been 476 total deaths in the county.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 51,901.

The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 26.7%, with 2,012 new cases from 7,536 tests. That rate is lower than the previous week’s rate of 29.1%.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 69% occupancy, with 468 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 67% rate with 113 beds available.

A total of 31,425 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

UNMC plans to enroll up to 1,000 study participants for a national clinical trial to test the safety and effectiveness... Posted by University of Nebraska Medical Center - UNMC on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

If you are curious about how the COVID-19 vaccine actually works within our bodies, CHI Health Infectious Disease... Posted by CHI Health on Monday, December 28, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.