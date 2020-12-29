Snowstorm delays trash collections in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Public Works Department and Environmental Quality Division announced on Tuesday that trash collections will be suspended because of the weather.

Officials from the City of Omaha say the Solid Waste collection will be delayed for one day this week.

This means that Tuesday’s trash will be collected on Wednesday and Wednesday’s trash will be collected on Thursday.

Trash won’t be collected on Friday because of New Year’s Day.

But Thursday’s trash will be collected on Saturday and Friday’s trash will be collected on Sunday.

You can report the missed trash to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7:00 p.m. on the scheduled collection day.

