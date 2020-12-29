Southwest Iowa deals with heavy snowfall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County issued a 24 hour snow emergency as road conditions worsened Tuesday afternoon.

“I haven’t seen very many of them lately, but I don’t know where they’re at,” Council Bluffs resident, Chad Darrow, said.

Darrow was referring to city snow plows as he shoveled his sidewalk.

Parts of Iowa saw several inches of snow by mid-afternoon Tuesday. Many people were left clearing out driveways and cars that were snowed in.

“They’re not doing a very good job at clearing this out I do know that,” Darrow added.

Much Pottawattamie County will be under the snow emergency until Wednesday afternoon.

The City of Council Bluff said crews were out clearing the streets. Their first priority is the emergency snow routes. This includes main streets, hospitals, and highways.

Once the snow has stopped and those roads are clear then crews will move to residential streets.

Until then Council Bluffs resident, Leah, said she will keep on making a clear path in front of her house.

“If I go out more frequently then I don’t have to shovel so much,” she said.

Leah said she was also thinking about workers who have to be outside no matter the weather.

“I want my mail to come,” she added.

Sidewalks, parking lots, and trails owned by the city will be the last to be cleared.

Property owners are supposed to clear any snow on sidewalks adjacent to their property within 24 hours after it snows.

