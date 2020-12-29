Snowstorm affects TestNebraska scheduling

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

The forecast for a snowstorm Tuesday has affected scheduling at some TestNebraska sites.

An inside look at the CHI St. Elizabeth COVID-19 laboratory. (KSNB)

The Department of Health & Human Services said sites at Oak View Mall in Omaha will operate at a reduced capacity. The Metropolitan Community College sites will operate on its current schedule but the weather could force changes.

People who have scheduled testing should regularly check messages for updates via text or email in the event of a change.

The sites that will be closed Tuesday are: CHI Health St. Mary’s in Nebraska City, Gage County Fairgrounds in Beatrice, Nemaha County in Auburn, Faith Regional East Campus in Norfolk, O’Neill Armory in O’Neill, and Rock County Fairgrounds in Bassett.

The sites that will be closed Wednesday are: CHI Health St. Mary’s in Nebraska City, Cozad Fire & Rescue in Cozad, West View Medical Building in York, and United Methodist Church in Valentine.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.