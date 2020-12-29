Advertisement

Sioux City man charged with attempted murder following apparent road rage incident

Jayme R. Powell, age 39, of Sioux City, Iowa has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following a road rage incident.(TTHE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has charged 39-year-old Jayme R. Powell of Sioux City, Iowa with two counts of attempted murder in connection to a road rage incident that took place on December 27.

According to court documents, Powell was driving southbound on Interstate 29 when he fired multiple rounds at a vehicle occupied by a Sioux City man and then proceeded to intentionally strike a motorcycle operated by another Sioux City man.

Powell’s vehicle, as well as the motorcycle, was forced into a ditch, leaving the operator of the motorcycle in critical condition.

Powell fled the scene.

The operator of the motorcycle was life-flighted to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City where he remains in critical condition.

Powell was later arrested and is in custody at the Monona County Jail, according to court documents.

The investigation is ongoing.

