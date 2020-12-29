Advertisement

Omaha murder suspect killed during attempted arrest in Atlanta

Jaquan Haynes
Jaquan Haynes(Omaha Police)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The United States Marshall Service in Omaha has confirmed that Jaquan Haynes, 18, wanted in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Omaha teen Nomi Herrera, was killed in Atlanta, Georgia during an attempted arrest.

On October 29, Omaha Police responded to 33rd and Weber for a personal injury report. Upon arrival officers located Herrera suffering from a gunshot wound in the front seat of a vehicle. Herrera succumbed to her injuries on October 30 at the hospital.

According to Omaha Police, on November 6th, a 15-year-old juvenile female was arrested for accessory to first-degree murder, and a warrant was issued for Jaquan Haynes.

Haynes was shot and killed by law enforcement in an attempt to serve a murder warrant today, according to the USMS.

Winter storm report- Midday
Douglas County Sheriffs conducts a death investigation of a body found at a home near South...
Douglas County Sheriff conducting death investigation in Elkhorn
Death investigation at Elkhorn residence
Tuesday First Alert day
