Omaha-metro preparing for Tuesday’s winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Snowplow crews were out preparing the streets of Omaha all day Monday ahead of the impending winter weather forecast for Tuesday.

Omaha City Engineer Todd Pfitzer said in a statement from the mayor’s office that brining was expected to continue through midnight Monday.

“We have a lot of residual salt already on the street and in many neighborhood areas which should help us achieve the goal of not allowing the snow to stick,” he said.

Crews are in a 24-hour operation, including all call-in construction crews, while contractors remained on-call, Pfitzer said.

“We have also placed our fleet maintenance shop on 24-hour operation until further notice to keep the plows running when something breaks,” he said.

Ahead of the storm, several area communities issued snow emergencies for Tuesday, including La Vista, Valley, Gretna, Bennington, Yutan, Arlington; and Carter Lake, Iowa.

Monday evening, Nebraska State Patrol was reporting that the storm had entered the western part of the state. Nebraska Department of Transportation cameras showed snow falling in Ogalala around 6 p.m.

The snow is getting started in the southern part of the Panhandle, including I-80.



If you’re traveling tonight or tomorrow, check https://t.co/n6SeG1xsIH for road conditions and stay up to date on the forecast as the storm moves through Nebraska.



Call *55 if you need help. pic.twitter.com/562Pe01bpS — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) December 28, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

