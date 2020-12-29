Omaha-metro coping with Tuesday snowstorm
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Additional cities around the Metro area declared snow emergencies Tuesday morning as crews worked to keep major arteries passable ahead of several more inches of predicted snowfall.
Visibility was greatly impacted in the area as the worst of the storm descended on the city.
In addition to those announced on Monday, more snow emergencies were declared Tuesday morning for Fremont, Ralston, Papillion, Eagle, as well as Council Bluffs and all of Pottawattamie County in Iowa.
Just after 10:30 a.m., Omaha’s snowplow tracker showed work continuing on main roadways across the city as FCC suspended trash collections for the rest of the day with the landfill also closed.
Omaha public libraries, city parks department and recreation facilities, and most community centers were also closed, with the exception of Common Ground in Elkhorn.
Travel around the Metro and beyond has been impacted much of the morning, with Nebraska State Patrol encouraging extra caution on Interstate 80 — and advising people to just stay home if possible.
Just outside the city around 11 a.m., drivers were urged to avoid Highway 36 near Bennington Road as a jack-knifed semi shut down westbound lanes, with eastbound travel moving slowly.
The storm impacted travel across the state as it moved east overnight, shutting down Interstate 80 early Tuesday from the Wyoming state line to mile marker 107 near Big Springs and to Ogallala as the morning snow wore on.
Interstate 76 and Highway 30 were also closed, with all those roadways reopening around 10:45 a.m.
