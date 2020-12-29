Omaha-metro coping with Tuesday snowstorm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Additional cities around the Metro area declared snow emergencies Tuesday morning as crews worked to keep major arteries passable ahead of several more inches of predicted snowfall.

Heavy snow moving through the whole metro area. Sarpy county roads look like most other roads around the area. pic.twitter.com/SOFdSQdKCZ — Rusty Lord WOWT (@RustyLord) December 29, 2020

Visibility was greatly impacted in the area as the worst of the storm descended on the city.

The worst of this event is upon us right now, and visibility is currently 1/4 mile or less across the Omaha metro now. Extremely heavy snow is falling, roads will get worse, and you should probably hang tight where you are for a while. @wowt6news #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/zguRj7ir2w — Clay Ostarly (@ClayOstarly) December 29, 2020

In addition to those announced on Monday, more snow emergencies were declared Tuesday morning for Fremont, Ralston, Papillion, Eagle, as well as Council Bluffs and all of Pottawattamie County in Iowa.

Just after 10:30 a.m., Omaha’s snowplow tracker showed work continuing on main roadways across the city as FCC suspended trash collections for the rest of the day with the landfill also closed.

Just after 10:30 a.m., Omaha's snowplow tracker showed work continuing on main roadways across the city. (WOWT / City of Omaha)

Omaha public libraries, city parks department and recreation facilities, and most community centers were also closed, with the exception of Common Ground in Elkhorn.

Travel around the Metro and beyond has been impacted much of the morning, with Nebraska State Patrol encouraging extra caution on Interstate 80 — and advising people to just stay home if possible.

If you don’t have to drive please just stay home. Visibility is less than a 1/4 mile and the roads are still extremely slick and snow covered. Visibility is getting worse especially between Omaha and the Ashland exit on I-80. #snowpatrol pic.twitter.com/ikE2eEg8E4 — NSP LT Grummert (@NSPLtGrummert) December 29, 2020

I-80 between Omaha and Lincoln is mostly covered and traffic is moving slow due to snow and icy road conditions. Slow down, watch that following distance, and be aware of traffic around you. This is a view of mm 420 Ashland exit on I-80. @NEStatePatrol pic.twitter.com/LPx1k9LdI9 — NSP LT Grummert (@NSPLtGrummert) December 29, 2020

Roads are mostly snow covered this morning. We wouldn’t recommend travel unless it’s absolutely necessary.



Snow may change to freezing rain later in the day.



If you absolutely must travel today, be prepared for these conditions.



Dial *55 if you need a Trooper.#NSPomaha pic.twitter.com/kt57cicq3r — NSP Capt. Sutter 🇺🇸 (@NSP_CaptSutter) December 29, 2020

Please slow down. Roads are slick and covered in snow. Nebraska State Troopers are out assisting drivers that need assistance and monitoring road conditions. A look at the Gretna Interchange mm432 I-80. @NEStatePatrol pic.twitter.com/zr8e23uyzz — NSP LT Grummert (@NSPLtGrummert) December 29, 2020

Just outside the city around 11 a.m., drivers were urged to avoid Highway 36 near Bennington Road as a jack-knifed semi shut down westbound lanes, with eastbound travel moving slowly.

The storm impacted travel across the state as it moved east overnight, shutting down Interstate 80 early Tuesday from the Wyoming state line to mile marker 107 near Big Springs and to Ogallala as the morning snow wore on.

Mm192 between Brady and Maxwell, east of North Platte. The driver was not injured while Troopers tended to the crash.

The 🌨❄️continues to fall. Increase your spacing and reduce speeds to better your safety.



👀 for 1st responders 🚔🚨🚑🚨🚒 pic.twitter.com/GdV9xvNpXd — NSP Troop D (@NSP_TroopD) December 29, 2020

Interstate 76 and Highway 30 were also closed, with all those roadways reopening around 10:45 a.m.

