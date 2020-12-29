Advertisement

Man, pregnant woman killed in Mississippi triple homicide; toddler also shot

Police were called to a scene of carnage in Canton, Miss., on Tuesday.
Police were called to a scene of carnage in Canton, Miss., on Tuesday.(Gray Media)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man, woman and unborn baby are dead after an early morning shooting in Canton, and a toddler is in the hospital, WLBT reported.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says a man arrived at a home on Chestnut Alley around 1:30 a.m. and found another man shot in the back of the head. He then called police.

When officers arrived, they found more victims: an 8-month-old pregnant woman who was shot in the face and a 1-year-old girl who was also shot in the face.

The man, woman and unborn child all died as a result. The 1-year-old was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Brown says another man survived the shooting by hiding in the closet.

Police believe the motive behind the shootings was robbery. It’s being investigated as a triple homicide.

There’s no information on a potential suspect at this time.

Copyright 2020 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Friday into Saturday Morning
Tuesday is a First Alert Day as a winter storm takes aim at the Central Plains
Omaha-metro preparing for Tuesday’s winter storm
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Resident at Legacy Crossing Apt. says there has been no hot water for days. She's asked for...
‘It’s not right’: Omaha woman says apartment left her with no hot water in freezing weather
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children
UNMC doctor describes difference between three vaccines on the market

Latest News

The mayor of Petrinja, Croatia, was in the middle of a press conference when a strong...
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia; 5 deaths reported
Jayme R. Powell, age 39, of Sioux City, Iowa has been charged with two counts of attempted...
Sioux City man charged with attempted murder following apparent road rage incident
Tuesday First Alert day
FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday as significant snow overspreads the area
A strong earthquake damaged buildings in Croatia.
STILLS: Buildings damaged in the Croatian earthquake
7 NDCS staff members positive for COVID-19