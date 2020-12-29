Advertisement

Lincoln man dies after ejected from pickup near Fremont

(AP)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday just outside Fremont.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Ryan J. Vance, 39, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup south on County Road 24, about 1.5 miles north of Fremont, when he lost control of the vehicle, slid into the west ditch, rolling the vehicle into an irrigation pivot.

Vance was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.

Deputies said Vance was the only person in the truck and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, accord to the release.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Friday into Saturday Morning
Tuesday is a First Alert Day as a winter storm takes aim at the Central Plains
Douglas County Sheriffs conducts a death investigation of a body found at a home near South...
Homicide investigation underway after missing realtor found dead in Omaha rental
Omaha-metro preparing for Tuesday’s winter storm
Winter storm moving out Tuesday afternoon!
Tuesday’s First Alert Day comes to an end as the winter storm pushes east
Jaquan Haynes
Omaha murder suspect killed during arrest attempt in Atlanta

Latest News

Hour by hour forecast Thursday
David’s Evening Forecast - The snow has moved out with colder air settling in behind
This is the front grill of a 2020 Hyundai Palisade on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh...
Rental car payment dispute frusterated customers at Hyundai dealership
Love thy neighbor; help thy neighbor. On Tuesday, we saw examples throughout the city of people...
Neighbors helping neighbors - 6:30PM
Tracking road conditions- 6:30PM
Tracking road conditions- 6:30PM
Homeless shelters take-in more than usual with the winter storm.
Homeless shelters prepare for storm- 6:30PM