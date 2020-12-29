Lincoln man dies after ejected from pickup near Fremont

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday just outside Fremont.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Ryan J. Vance, 39, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup south on County Road 24, about 1.5 miles north of Fremont, when he lost control of the vehicle, slid into the west ditch, rolling the vehicle into an irrigation pivot.

Vance was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.

Deputies said Vance was the only person in the truck and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, accord to the release.

