Kansas governor to receive COVID-19 vaccine shot Wednesday

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic with reporters during a news...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic with reporters during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly says she is reimposing a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures on home mortgages to help people struggling economically because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By John Hanna and Andy Tsubasa Field
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -TOPEKA, Kan. - Gov. Laura Kelly plans to get a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday as part of a larger program to give shots to selected Kansas officials so that the state government can continue to operate during the pandemic.

The governor confirmed her plans Monday as nursing home workers and residents began receiving vaccinations.

The state’s vaccine distribution plan calls for providing shots first to front-line health care workers, nursing home workers, and nursing home residents.

But the Democratic governor said last week that Kansas also was looking at giving shots to people in state agencies, the Republican-controlled Legislature, and the state court system.

Kelly said: “I will get vaccinated on Wednesday.”

