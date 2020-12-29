Kansas governor to receive COVID-19 vaccine shot Wednesday

(AP) -TOPEKA, Kan. - Gov. Laura Kelly plans to get a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday as part of a larger program to give shots to selected Kansas officials so that the state government can continue to operate during the pandemic.

The governor confirmed her plans Monday as nursing home workers and residents began receiving vaccinations.

The state’s vaccine distribution plan calls for providing shots first to front-line health care workers, nursing home workers, and nursing home residents.

But the Democratic governor said last week that Kansas also was looking at giving shots to people in state agencies, the Republican-controlled Legislature, and the state court system.

Kelly said: “I will get vaccinated on Wednesday.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.