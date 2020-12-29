FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday as significant snow overspreads the area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT DAY due to the significant snow accumulation expected and the possibility of icing to the south of the metro. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place today. There are several aspects to this system that I’ll break down here.

Tuesday First Alert day (WOWT)

Snow that overspreads the area this morning will stick with us through the afternoon. The heaviest snow rates will likely be in the 11am to 3pm range over most of the area. We’ll gradually build toward that as the morning goes along though. When it is all said and done, 4 to 7 inches of accumulation is likely in the metro and much of the area. High amounts of 7 inches or more are likely in parts of Western Iowa. There may be another area of 7 inches or more of snow near Norfolk and west as well. I do expect the snow to wrap up as we approach 6pm and it moves east quickly.

Snow Forecast (WOWT)

Some icing is likely in the southern parts of our viewing area as well. Up to a quarter of an inch of ice is possible in the Falls City area and into NW Missouri. This could easily lead to power outages when combined with the lighter snow amounts that we area expecting there.

Icing Potential (WOWT)

Southeast wind gusts are likely to reach 30 mph at times as well so we could see some blowing and drifting snow as the day goes along.

Tuesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.