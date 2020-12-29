Advertisement

Douglas County Sheriff conducting death investigation in Elkhorn

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s crime scene investigators Tuesday afternoon were on scene at a residence in Elkhorn after a body was found.

The death investigation is underway at rental property near 193rd Avenue and W Streets, in the Arbor Gate housing development.

Douglas County Sheriffs conducts a death investigation of a body found at a home near South...
Douglas County Sheriffs conducts a death investigation of a body found at a home near South 193rd Ave. and W Street.(PHOTO: Mike McKnight WOWT)

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Friday into Saturday Morning
Tuesday is a First Alert Day as a winter storm takes aim at the Central Plains
Omaha-metro preparing for Tuesday’s winter storm
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Tuesday First Alert day
FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy snow moving out of the Omaha Metro this afternoon!
Resident at Legacy Crossing Apt. says there has been no hot water for days. She's asked for...
‘It’s not right’: Omaha woman says apartment left her with no hot water in freezing weather

Latest News

Winter storm report- Midday
Winter storm report- Midday
Death investigation at Elkhorn residence
Death investigation at Elkhorn residence
Tuesday First Alert day
FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy snow moving out of the Omaha Metro this afternoon!
Jaquan Haynes
Omaha murder suspect killed during attempted arrest in Atlanta