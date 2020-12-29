Douglas County Sheriff conducting death investigation in Elkhorn
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s crime scene investigators Tuesday afternoon were on scene at a residence in Elkhorn after a body was found.
The death investigation is underway at rental property near 193rd Avenue and W Streets, in the Arbor Gate housing development.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.