Douglas county first responders vaccinated

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a long wait for those finally getting the COVID shot.

“[This year] has been challenging,” Boys Town firefighter and EMT Michael Denny said.

Denny said the vaccine helps him see an ending to all this.

He’s exposed to COVID daily. Before patients get to the hospital he’s one of the first people to interact with them.

“There’s no getting used to it. Everything is changing all the time you have to take special precautions,” Denny said.

A shot adds a layer of protection to his essential job.

“It gives me quite a bit of peace of mind it helps protect me and helps protect my family,” Denny said.

A couple hundred first responders from all over Douglas county came to the boys town fire station for their dose all given by the health department.

“I think it’s great because these people are going into peoples homes they’re still doing their job every single day and so if we can help protect them in anyway I’m happy to be doing that,” Megan Rogers

nurse practitioner with Douglas County Health said.

Today’s vaccination came from Moderna. They’ll get they’re booster in two weeks at Boys Town.

