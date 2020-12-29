Advertisement

Douglas County first responders vaccinated

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a long wait for those finally getting the COVID shot.

“[This year] has been challenging,” Boys Town firefighter and EMT Michael Denny said.

Denny said the vaccine helps him see an ending to all this.

He’s exposed to COVID daily. Before patients get to the hospital he’s one of the first people to interact with them.

“There’s no getting used to it. Everything is changing all the time you have to take special precautions,” Denny said.

A shot adds a layer of protection to his essential job.

“It gives me quite a bit of peace of mind it helps protect me and helps protect my family,” Denny said.

A couple hundred first responders from all over Douglas county came to the boys town fire station for their dose all given by the health department.

“I think it’s great because these people are going into peoples homes they’re still doing their job every single day and so if we can help protect them in anyway I’m happy to be doing that,” Megan Rogers

nurse practitioner with Douglas County Health said.

Today’s vaccination came from Moderna. They’ll get they’re booster in two weeks at Boys Town.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Friday into Saturday Morning
Tuesday is a First Alert Day as a winter storm takes aim at the Central Plains
Resident at Legacy Crossing Apt. says there has been no hot water for days. She's asked for...
‘It’s not right’: Omaha woman says apartment left her with no hot water in freezing weather
Omaha-metro preparing for Tuesday’s winter storm
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Two women and three girls were found dead in an Atkins, Ark., home.
Sheriff: 2 women, 3 girls found dead in Arkansas home

Latest News

It’s been a long wait for those finally getting the COVID shot.
Douglas county first responders vaccinated
Who stole Warren Buffett? Omaha steakhouse looking for cardboard cutout thieves caught on video
An inside look at the CHI St. Elizabeth COVID-19 laboratory.
Forecasted snowstorm affects Test Nebraska scheduling
First Alert Friday into Saturday Morning
Tuesday is a First Alert Day as a winter storm takes aim at the Central Plains